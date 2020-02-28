Cooperation Jackson working to fight food scarcity as more west Jackson stores shut their doors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grocery carts in a dump and metal gates blocked the former entrance of the Dollar General near West Capitol Street in Jackson Thursday. With the store closed, food is more scarce for the people who live in the food desert.
Joshua Dedmond of Cooperation Jackson said the closing creates a domino effect.
“As corporate interest are fleeing the city, going to more suburban areas. Thusly, under-resourcing a city the size of Jackson, making abject poverty the reality for most,” said Dedmond.
With the loss of Cash n Carry and now the dollar store, neighbors will have to travel at least 4 miles for fresh food.
“The West Jackson corridor walks, so how do you get to a space that is 5-6 miles away from your home to have grocery?" said Dedmond.
Cooperation Jackson owns the Ida B Wells Plaza where both the Dollar General and Cash n Carry were located.
The group discussed ideas on how to bring food sovereignty to Jackson and bring food back to the desert.
“Our idea for the plaza is to bring aquaponic and hydroponic farm that we can grow fresh groceries and have fresh fish that is available to the community,”said Dedmond.
“There are some ideas of some former groceries -- black-owned groceries -- that have been in the space. Bringing that space back on a scale that serves direct groceries, not just whole sale,” said Dedmond.
It is a sore time for the thousands that live in West Jackson, but Dedmond sees this as an opportunity; “we can take this moment to kind of collectively lean in and do this and create this for ourselves instead of waiting for another corporate interest that is just as attractive to come in and determine what is going on in our community.”
