Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter is back. Rain is moving out and cold weather is returning so that temperatures will drop below freezing by morning. Expect temperatures near 30 degrees. Wind chills will also be an issue tonight and tomorrow with it feeling more like the 20s at times. Thursday will be sunny, but cool with highs only around 50 degrees. It will be in the 30s again Friday morning with a little frost possible, but freezing is unlikely. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s and overnight lows will be near 40 degrees. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible next week. The severe threat is low, but rain is likely. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Northwest wind at 10mph tonight and 5 mph on Thursday. Average high is 63 and the average low is 41 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 5:56pm.