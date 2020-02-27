Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies with lows in the lower and middle 30s by morning. Winds will be light and temperatures will be close to freezing. Frost is likely. Friday will be sunny again and highs will reach the lower 60s. Saturday will be sunny and hin the middle and upper 60s. Sunday will have a few more clouds and maybe a shower by night. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday and Tuesday will be warm with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the 70s. Storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is a low end severe threat as well, especially on Wednesday, mainly closer to the morning. Rainfall will be in the range of 1 to 3 inches next week. The Pearl River at Jackson dropped below flood stage last night and continues to lower. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and West at 10mph Friday. Average high is 64 and the average low is 41 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 5:57pm.