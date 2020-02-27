Sanderson Farms: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) _ Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Laurel, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of $1.76 per share.
The poultry producer posted revenue of $823.1 million in the period.
Sanderson Farms shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 10% in the last 12 months.
