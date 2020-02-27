New details released in shooting death, attempted robbery of Biloxi teen

When the suspects were arrested, they were read their rights, and all waived their rights to remain silent and agreed to provide statements without an attorney present. The suspects provided information that they had planned on robbing Harris for marijuana. Yakeshia admitted to receiving the gun from Porter through the window while inside the house. Porter admitted to provided Yakeshia with the gun. Willow and Cook both admitted to going to the residence to “rob” Harris. Kelley admitted to going to the residence to relay information to the other suspects to assist in the robbery.