Nanny cam caught caregiver abusing handicapped woman in Gulfport, says sheriff

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman is facing jail time after being arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing a 61-year-old handicapped person.
Relatives of the handicapped adult told authorities they grew suspicious that their loved one was being abused at a Gulfport assisted living facility located on Canal Loop. Because of that suspicion, family members told the sheriff’s department they placed a nanny cam in the disabled woman’s room.
When they reviewed the camera footage, they saw a caretaker stuff a sock in the victim’s mouth and tie a scarf around her head to hold the sock in place, according to a press release from Sheriff Troy Peterson.
Candaneshia Bass, 23, was later identified as the caretaker in the video, said the sheriff. The Long Beach woman was arrested and charged with simple assault on a vulnerable adult, which is a felony crime that carries a sentence of up to five years in jail.
Bass was taken to Harrison County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond pending her initial appearance.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.