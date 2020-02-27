Miss. lawmaker Bennie Thompson says President downplaying potential impact of coronavirus

“Instead of listening to public health and medical experts, the President has been downplaying the potential impact of the virus for over a month. The Trump Administration has simply not been proactive enough given the severity of this crisis and Administration officials continue to give contradictory messages to Congress and the public. Putting Vice President Pence, someone with no public health expertise, in charge of the response will not instill confidence with the American people and raises questions about the Administration’s ability to coordinate an effective response to a complex public health threat.