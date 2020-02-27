MHP trooper honored for saving life

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The American Red Cross honored a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Wednesday taking saving a life.
In August, Master Sgt. David Blackwell was officiating a high school football game, when he noticed a fellow official collapse on the field.
“I raced to his side,” Blackwell said. “I did my initial assessment, he’s not breathing, he changed colors on me, I couldn’t find a pulse. I started chest compression’s. We gave a shock to him and he started regaining color and he did take a gasp for air.”
Blackwell said a course in Public Safety Diving he was taking at the University of Southern Mississippi came in handy during this lifesaving event.
“Luckily for me, we have a new diving team for the Highway Patrol, so I was in class that same week and was taught AED certification,” Blackwell said. “Luckily, it was fresh on my mind and I didn’t think twice about it.”
Blackwell was honored Wednesday by the Hattiesburg American Red Cross for his heroic actions. He was awarded the National Lifesaving Award.
“I’m not in it for the award. Never have been,” Blackwell said. “Everybody that wears the blue and grey uniform would probably say the same thing. I’m very thankful for the award, but I’m a humble person. It’s something I’ll cherish myself; I don’t have to brag about it.”
The other official is making a full recovery.
