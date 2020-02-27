Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of breaking into several cars.
Brandon police officers were called to a burglary on Meadowlane Drive Wednesday night just before 11 p.m.
Officers noticed a man running from the scene and chased him on foot before taking him into custody.
The suspect was identified as Charles Zachery Watson from Pelahatchie.
Officers said they found several stolen items in Watson’s possession.
Watson is charged with two counts of auto burglary. Additional felony charges are pending.
Watson was taken to Rankin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
