Kroger donates $30,000 to JSU and Tougaloo College food pantries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of Black History Month, Kroger’s Delta Division has donated $30,000 to the Jackson State University and Tougaloo College Food Pantries
According to the #RealCollege survey conducted by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, 39% of student respondents reported being food insecure in the prior 30 days.
“This is an alarming statistic and Mississippi is one of the most food-insecure states in the nation,” said Teresa Dickerson, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Delta Division. “We are honored to support our HBCUs and the work they are doing to alleviate hunger through campus food pantries.”
The #RealCollege survey also found that rates of food insecurity among students ranged from 42% to 56% at two-year institutions and from 33% to 42% at four-year institutions, with an overall weighted average of 43%.
“This donation is a testament to Kroger’s commitment to our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative – and our vision to end hunger in the places we call home by 2025,” Dickerson said. “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is designed to address a fundamental absurdity in the nation’s food system: 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet one in nine Americans, including college students, struggles with hunger.”
