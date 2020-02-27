Kroger donates $30,000 to JSU and Tougaloo College food pantries

“This donation is a testament to Kroger’s commitment to our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative – and our vision to end hunger in the places we call home by 2025,” Dickerson said. “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is designed to address a fundamental absurdity in the nation’s food system: 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet one in nine Americans, including college students, struggles with hunger.”