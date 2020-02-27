JPD asking for public’s help to find suspect in Sykes Park shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for help from the public to find the person responsible for the death of a 20 year old man.
Calvin Perry was found shot to death at Sykes Park on Sykes Road earlier this month. He was shot multiple times.
Investigators say the car he was traveling in was found abandoned several days later at an apartment complex on Sykes Road.
Police say that all leads have been exhausted and they are asking anyone with information about his death to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
If the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.
