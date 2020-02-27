First Alert Forecast: chilly & sunny Thursday

THURSDAY: Behind the cold front, expect the chilly air to remain around – though, sunshine returns. Morning temperatures in the 30s will climb back to the upper 40s and lower 50s through the afternoon. Clear skies and calming wind will allow for temperatures to dip back into the 30s again.
FRIDAY: Outside of a few passing clouds, expect sunshine to win out, rounding out the week. After starting in the lower to middle 30s, we’ll make strides with the late February sunshine to get into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region, gradually edging farther east, through the weekend. Highs, amid mostly sunny skies, will top out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday. A few more clouds sneak in Sunday – a stray shower possible after sunset with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The pattern turns more active next week as rain and storms push in beginning Monday. A few storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday could be strong to severe. Highs will top in the 70s for the first few days of March.
RIVERS UPDATE: The Pearl River continues, in general, to fall below its historic levels across the entire basin. A few bumps from recent rains will keep the river elevated from Jackson, upstream to Carthage, but well below the previous crests. The river continues to fall slowly farther downstream through Copiah, Simpson and Lawrence counties, but will likely continue to operate out of its banks for a while. Along the Big Black, flooding continues with recent rains keeping levels elevated from West to Bovina. In the Yazoo Backwater, the gates of Steele Bayou may be open, but the recent rain locally and drainage from upstream continues to pile up the water – with an expected crest near 96’.
