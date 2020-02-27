First Alert Forecast: chilly & sunny Thursday

RIVERS UPDATE: The Pearl River continues, in general, to fall below its historic levels across the entire basin. A few bumps from recent rains will keep the river elevated from Jackson, upstream to Carthage, but well below the previous crests. The river continues to fall slowly farther downstream through Copiah, Simpson and Lawrence counties, but will likely continue to operate out of its banks for a while. Along the Big Black, flooding continues with recent rains keeping levels elevated from West to Bovina. In the Yazoo Backwater, the gates of Steele Bayou may be open, but the recent rain locally and drainage from upstream continues to pile up the water – with an expected crest near 96’.