‘Better safe than sorry’ Local deputies offer to test meth for coronavirus

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A local sheriff’s department issued a clever warning about a possible meth contamination.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture to their Facebook page warning people that meth could be contaminated with the coronavirus.
The post reads that the sheriff’s department will test the meth for free, “Please contact any officer and they’ll test your meth in the privacy of your home."
It’s not clear if the department has gotten any takers on the office’s offer.
