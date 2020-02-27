AG: ‘No timeline’ for next steps in Curtis Flowers case

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - A spokesman for Attorney General Lynn Fitch says there is no timetable as to when a decision will be made about how to proceed with the Curtis Flowers case.
Flowers was freed on bond in December 2019 after serving more than two decades in prison for a quadruple murder at Tardy Furniture store in Winona back in 1996.
He was tried six times for the crime. Two of the trials ended in hung juries, and the other four resulted in convictions that were later overturned.
In January 2020, District Attorney Doug Evans, who prosecuted Flowers in all six trials, filed a motion to recuse himself from the case and asked that it be transferred to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Circuit Judge Joseph Loper granted that request in February.
Ray Coleman, director of communications for the Attorney General’s Office, issued this response when questioned by WLBT about when the Attorney General might issue as decision as to how to proceed:
Flowers, who maintains his innocence, has been living out-of-state while out on bond. He must wear a monitoring device and is permitted to travel only for medical treatment, court proceedings, or to meet with his lawyer.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.