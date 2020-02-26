19-year-old killed, 2 teens injured after car hits trees on I-55 in Pike County

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died and two have been injured after a wreck in Pike County.
It happened on I-55 just south of Exit 24 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to MHP, a Dodge Charger left the road and collided with several trees before overturning.
The front seat passenger, 19-year-old Sterling Yarbrough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The rear seat passenger, 19-year-old Harrison Tharpe, was airlifted to Forrest General in Hattiesburg.
The driver, 18-year-old Gabriel Schofield, was taken by ambulance to King’s Daughters in Brookhaven.
