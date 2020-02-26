Madison company awarded $150 million NASA contract

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison company has been awarded a $150 million NASA contract.
The company will provide aircraft operations support at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC) in Edwards, California.
Vertex was also awarded a contract in 2013. Ed Boyington, president and CEO of Vertex Aerospace, says the company is honored.
“We’re proud and honored to have been selected for this contract allowing us to continue our support of NASA’s mission. As the incumbent, this win is a testament to the trust our partners place in Vertex and the high-caliber services we provide. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with NASA," Boyington said.
Vertex has provided pilots who have served as navigators, flight engineers, and instructor pilots, giving over 350 hours of instruction from 2013 to 2017.
The Mississippi based company operates in over 100 locations worldwide.
