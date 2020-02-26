First Alert Forecast: showery spells, brisk breezes Wednesday

ASH WEDNESDAY: A clipper system will drop into the region, bringing a blast of cold air through mid-week. Along with the chilly air, clouds and the opportunity for passing showers will return. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s amid a brisk north breeze. Gradually, clouds will clear overnight allowing for temps to fall back into the 30s.
THURSDAY: Behind the cold front, expect the chilly air to remain around – though, sunshine returns. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s will climb back to the upper 40s and lower 50s through the afternoon. Clear skies and calming wind will allow for temperatures to dip back into the 30s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will stick around as temperatures gradually rebound through the 50s Friday to the lower 60s by Saturday. Highs will continue their upward climb through the 60s into next week ahead of our next major system that could bring rain and storms by mid-next week. A few of storms by late Tuesday could be strong – but it’s too early to hone in on specifics.
RIVERS UPDATE: The Pearl River continues, in general, to fall below its historic levels across the entire basin. A few bumps from recent rains will keep the river elevated from Jackson, upstream to Carthage, but well below the previous crests. The river continues to fall slowly farther downstream through Copiah, Simpson and Lawrence counties, but will likely continue to operate out of its banks for a while. Along the Big Black, flooding continues with recent rains keeping levels elevated from West to Bovina. In the Yazoo Backwater, the gates of Steele Bayou may be open, but the recent rain locally and drainage from upstream continues to pile up the water – with an expected crest near 96’.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
