Drugs, gun, cash seized as JPD executes search warrant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men have been busted with drugs, a gun, and over $4,000 in cash after a search warrant was served in Jackson.
Jackson Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed the warrant earlier this month on the 1000 block of Campbell Street.
Anthony Miller, 50, is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Michael Holliman, 44, is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and it also wanted on a foreign warrant.
Donald Watson, 29, is charged with felony possession of marijuana with a firearm and with intent to distribute.
