Commissioner Brent Bailey & Atmos Energy present check to Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Atmos Energy and Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey made a $5,350 check presentation to Jackson Public Schools for the installation of energy efficient natural combination ovens and condensing water heaters in the cafeterias of elementary schools.
Under the direction of the Mississippi Public Service commission, Atmos Energy has implemented energy efficiency programs for customers since 2014.
The Atmos Energy SmartChoice program helps to foster increased access to energy efficient products and technologies for all customers throughout Mississippi.
“By utilizing these energy efficiency programs offered by Atmos Energy, Jackson Public Schools are able to annually save dollars that can be reinvested into the classrooms for supplies, upgrades, or to retain teachers," said Brent Bailey, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner for the Central District. “Investing in energy efficiency should be our first priority when examining overall energy resource options. Maximizing efficiency in how we produce, distribute and use energy creates benefits for our environment, for economic development and, best of all, creates benefits for customers.”
Funds will go to the installation of energy efficient natural gas combination ovens and condensing water heaters in the cafeterias of Smith Elementary, Galloway Elementary, Green Elementary, and the McWillie School.
This project will save JPS 6,443 therms of natural gas annually which is approximately $4,000 in yearly natural gas savings for the district. While many schools and businesses throughout the state are installing baseline model equipment, JPS is committed to using energy efficient products to improve their schools.
“Providing world class facilities for our students is one of our highest priorities,” said Superintendent Errick L. Green. "This partnership with Atmos Energy’s SmartChoice Program provides long-term benefits for our students’ well-being and improves our efficiency across the District.
“Implementing energy efficiency programs are critical to support the metro area’s growing economy,” said Mathew Davidson, Vice President of Rates & Regulatory Affairs. “The Public Service Commission and Jackson Public Schools are both important partners for the communities that we serve, and I appreciate them both as Atmos Energy works to implement prudent energy choices on behalf of our customers.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.