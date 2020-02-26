Biloxi teen was ‘a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone,’ says her family

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon is being remembered by her family as a loving girl, who never meant any harm.
For the last four years, Madison Harris lived with her grandmother Susan Richards, her father Stuart Harris, and her grandmother’s fiance. They resided in the Biloxi residence where the attempted robbery and fatal shooting happened.
Now the home will act as another reminder of the caring woman her family remembers her to be.
“She was a beautiful young lady, completely innocent of all these things that have happened to her,” family spokesperson James Waldeck said. “She loved her music, and she loved her friends. She had a big laugh and always enjoyed herself whenever she was.”
Richards also emphasized how much Madison Harris loved music. She noted that she loved singing too, and “cooking as much as eating it.” Yet, most memorable of all was her kindness.
“She was a sweet girl who didn’t hurt anyone,” Richards said. "She loved her family.”
Although Madison did previously attend Biloxi High, she had recently continued her studies through a homeschooling program instead.
Her cousin Peyton Harris, a student at Harrison Central, said Madison always looked out for her family.
“Madison was an awesome person," said Peyton Harris. "She was like an older sister to me. She was always there for me and my cousins. You know, she did nothing to deserve this, and I don’t know why this happened to her.”
Madison Harris also told her grandparents she wanted to be an astronomer, so they bought her a telescope for Christmas. However, they will never be able to see where that passion could have taken her.
Along with Peyton Harris and her grandparents, Harris also leaves behind five siblings: two brothers, a half-sister, and two stepbrothers. A vigil will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Biloxi Lighthouse to remember the young victim.
Five other teens are charged with capital murder in Madison’s death. All of the suspects, except Jarvis Cook, have a bond set at one-million dollars.
