After 34 years, the death of Shondra May still haunts a small Mississippi town

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - On February 26, 1986, the body of Shondra May was found in a Hinds County creek. It would have been her 18th birthday.
The Leake County senior disappeared on February 4th after leaving work at the McDonald’s in Forest.
May’s car was found parked near her home, and, according to the Scott County Times, her driver’s side door was open with her purse still inside.
She is believed to have been strangled. Packing tape was found wrapped around her neck, wrists and ankles.
Pathologists said that she had been sexually assaulted and that her head had been hit with a heavy object.
″All this time we thought we lived in a real safe place," her father was quoted as saying in an Associated Press article published one month after his daughter’s murder. "We found out the hard way that no place is safe any more.″
May’s tombstone still bares no date of death.
The case goes unsolved.
