UNO looks for home win vs Texas A&M-CC

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while New Orleans has relied on freshmen. For the Islanders, seniors Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Bryson Robinson, Troy Green and Ahren Freeman have combined to account for 50 percent of all New Orleans scoring this season.MIGHTY MYLES: Smith has connected on 37.5 percent of the 112 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 86.3 percent of his foul shots this season.