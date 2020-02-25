Two homes intentionally set on fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two homes were intentionally set on fire in Jackson Tuesday morning.
According to Divison Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, nobody was injured.
The fires happened at two vacant homes on Cohea and Farrish Street.
Chief Sanders said firefighters are still on scene ensuring the fires are completely out.
Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood speaking with neighbors to get information on who may have started the fires.
This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.