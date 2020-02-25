Two homes intentionally set on fire in Jackson

According to Divison Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, nobody was injured.

Two homes intentionally set on fire in Jackson
By Morgan Howard | February 25, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 9:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two homes were intentionally set on fire in Jackson Tuesday morning.

The fires happened at two vacant homes on Cohea and Farrish Street.

Chief Sanders said firefighters are still on scene ensuring the fires are completely out.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood speaking with neighbors to get information on who may have started the fires.

This investigation is ongoing.

