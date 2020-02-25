Ministry to provide laundry services, personal care kits to Mississippi flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization from Ohio is coming to Mississippi.
Matthew 25: Ministries, in partnership with P&G, is sending a selection of disaster response vehicles, including a Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit, that can do up to 200 loads of laundry a day.
P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps will also be available.
The team will be set up at the Home Depot on Interstate 55 North Frontage Rd. Jackson MS 39213.
They will begin operations Tuesday morning, February 25, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
They will provide laundry services from that location (up to 200 loads) and will take supplies out into the affected areas.
A limit of 2 loads of laundry per household. All washable items, with the exception of heavy bedding, will be accepted.
For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ activities, visit their website by clicking HERE.
