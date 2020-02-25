Man wanted for assaulting woman during home invasion, police say

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Victor Demond Smith is wanted for aggravated assault-domestic and home invasion after he allegedly broke into a house and assaulted a female subject with a knife.
He is described as 5′-10″ tall and weighs approximately 247 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Victor Smith’s is asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.