Man accused of killing fellow Wendy’s employee denied bond

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing a Wendy’s employee is being held in jail with no bond.
Edward McWilliams, 42, was arrested last week and charged with killing Herbert Redmond.
The deadly stabbing happened during a fight between the two employees at the Pearl restaurant.
Another employee says McWilliams was acting in self defense.
McWilliams was working at the Wendy’s as a convicted felon who served time in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery and manslaughter.
McWilliams now faces a murder charge.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.