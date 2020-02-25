Man accused of killing fellow Wendy’s employee denied bond

Man accused of killing fellow Wendy’s employee denied bond
42-year-old Edward McWilliams; Source: Rankin Co. SO (Source: 42-year-old Edward McWilliams; Rankin Co. SO)
By Jacob Gallant | February 25, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:54 AM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing a Wendy’s employee is being held in jail with no bond.

Edward McWilliams, 42, was arrested last week and charged with killing Herbert Redmond.

The deadly stabbing happened during a fight between the two employees at the Pearl restaurant.

Another employee says McWilliams was acting in self defense.

Worker traumatized by workplace stabbing

McWilliams was working at the Wendy’s as a convicted felon who served time in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery and manslaughter.

McWilliams now faces a murder charge.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.