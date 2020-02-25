Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Man charged with killing 8 won't testify in his own trial
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is not testifying at his own trial. Willie Cory Godbolt told the judge Monday that he chose not to appear on the witness stand. Later in the day, Godbolt told his attorneys that he had changed his mind and wanted to testify. But, the judge would not allow it because that part of the trial had passed. A sheriff's deputy and seven other people were shot to death in May 2017. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday. The case will then go to the jury.
FORMER SUPERVISOR-EMBEZZLEMENT
Former county supervisor gets probation in embezzlement case
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — A former county supervisor in south Mississippi has been sentenced to five years on probation after pleading guilty to an embezzlement charge. Jerome Wyatt was a Jones County supervisor when he was arrested in October 2018 after being indicted. Investigators said Wyatt had founded a mentoring program called The Gentlemen's Club for students at Laurel Middle School, and that he submitted fraudulent requests for reimbursement of more than $1,500. Court records show Circuit Judge Dal Williamson gave Wyatt five years of probation Monday and ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service. The state auditor's office says it has recovered all the misused money.
FATAL SHOOTING-KIDNAPPING
Mississippi man charged with slaying parents, abducting baby
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of killing his mother and father, then kidnapping his nine-month-old daughter, has been charged with two counts of murder. The Natchez Police Chief told news outlets that 34-year-old Colton Prescott was taken into custody Sunday night and the child was found unharmed. Investigators said he had gone to his parents home around 6 p.m. to pick up the baby girl when an argument started and he fatally shot 62-year-old Cathy Prescott and 63-year-old George Prescott. Natchez police and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department arrested the suspect about 15 miles away. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.
LONG PUTT WINS CAR
Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman is celebrating after she won a new car by sinking a putt across the entire length of the basketball court at the University of Mississippi. Mary Ann Wakfield made the 94-foot putt during a promotional segment at Saturday's game between Ole Miss and Alabama. The crowd erupted into applause and Wakfield flashed an astonished grin after she hit a golf ball that rolled from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole. Wakfield's prize is a 2020 Nissan Altima.
AP-US-RUPTURED-PIPE-EVACUATIONS
Dozens treated, evacuated after pipe ruptures in Mississippi
SATARTIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they're testing the air quality after a pipe ruptured, prompting evacuations of more than 300 residents and sending dozens of people to hospitals. The Mississippi Department of Emergency Management says that 46 people were treated at area hospitals after the Saturday night rupture, but all of them had been released by late Sunday morning. Authorities say the 24-inch pressurized pipe ruptured in a heavily wooded area near Satartia. They say the pipe contained carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, and that residents in the area complained of green gas and a noxious odor.
AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.