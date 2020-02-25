Happy Mardi Gras! Parades ready to roll in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fat Tuesday is finally here and the streets are already beginning to fill with people ahead of the Coast’s first parade of the day.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s annual parade will kick the day off at 1 p.m. in downtown Biloxi.
King D’Iberville John Atherton and Queen Ixolib Abbie Brashier were crowned at the GCCA coronation ball Monday night.
In keeping with carnival tradition, King D’Iberville and his dukes boarded a yacht on the morning of Fat Tuesday so the king could make his royal entrance onto the Gulf Coast. The boat traveled from Point Cadet Marina to the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor.
That tradition stems from something that happened more than three centuries ago when French explorer Pierre D’Iberville landed in Biloxi. Now, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association reenacts the landing every year.
The royal party will continue on to downtown Biloxi, where they will join other members of the krewe. In all, the GCCA parade will have 128 floats in the parade, which has long been the largest Fat Tuesday parade in South Mississippi. Of the 128 floats, 18 of those will belong to GCCA.
Also at 1 p.m. over in the Bay, the Krewe of Real People will hold its annual parade, which was formerly known as the Krewe of Diamonds. That parade usually sees around 50 units participating, from floats to golf carts to beautiful cars.
Then, the Krewe of Gemini will close out the carnival season in downtown Gulfport with their annual night parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
