First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Tuesday; turning chilly Wednesday

FAT TUESDAY: Areas of fog may greet you out the door and clouds may be a bit more stubborn to exit for some – especially from the metro, toward the south and east. Areas north and west will have a better chance to see sunshine. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds return overnight with lows in the 40s.
ASH WEDNESDAY: A clipper system will drop into the region, bringing a blast of cold air through mid-week. Along with the chilly air, clouds and the opportunity for a few showers will return. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Gradually, clouds will clear overnight allowing for temps to fall back into the 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper trough will keep temperatures in the freezer for Thursday amid sunshine. Sunshine will stick around as temperatures gradually rebound through the 50s Friday to near 60 by Saturday. Highs will continue their upward climb through the 60s into next week ahead of our next major system that could bring rain and storms by mid-next week.
RIVERS UPDATE: The Pearl River continues, in general, to fall below its historic levels across the entire basin. A few bumps from recent rains will keep the river elevated from Jackson, upstream to Carthage, but well below the previous crests. The river continues to fall slowly farther downstream through Copiah, Simpson and Lawrence counties, but will likely continue to operate out of its banks for a while. Along the Big Black, flooding continues with recent rains keeping levels elevated from West to Bovina. In the Yazoo Backwater, the gates of Steele Bayou may be open, but the recent rain locally and drainage from upstream continues to pile up the water – with an expected crest near 95.5’.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
