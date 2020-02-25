DRAMATIC SKIES: a look into Tuesday’s cloud formation

Then go farther up in the sky - notice the green line (dewpoint) get farther and farther away from the red line (temperature), to a point it actually goes off the chart - meaning there is a a lot of dry air eating away any clouds. Those clouds streaking through the skies this morning, were doing so at around 12,000 to 18,000 feet. The much drier air began to eat away at the clouds directly over the region.