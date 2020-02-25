WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments happening today in Godbolt trial

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Closing arguments begin today in the Cory Godbolt murder trial.
Prosecutors told jurors Saturday that Godbolt murdered eight people, kidnapped two, took a vehicle from another with the use of a deadly weapon over a span of seven to eight hours.
Investigators say Godbolt went to his in laws’ home in May, 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children.
He is charged with killing the deputy who was called to the home.
It took five days to choose the jury in DeSoto County.
During closing arguments, it was specified that the deaths of William Durr, Jordan Blackwell, Austin Edwards, and Shelia Burage are counts of capital murder. The others are first degree murder.
