Suspect in shooting deaths of 2 Alcorn State students facing 2 counts of murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the shooting deaths of two Alcorn State University students has had his charges upgraded and his bond substantially raised.
According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Jerrell Davis made his initial appearance on the two counts of murder Sunday in Claiborne County Justice Court.
Davis, a Natchez native, is charged with two counts of murder, an upgrade from the aggravated assault charges he faced last week in the fatal shootings of Tahir Fitzhugh and James Carr.
The alleged shooter now faces a $2 million bond.
According to Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods, Davis was captured in Adams County.
Davis had his initial court appearance in Claiborne County Justice Court on Thursday. He was held on a $200,000 bond.
Two other students were also injured in the shooting. One was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the other injured student.
