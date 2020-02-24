Sombra in Flowood set to close this weekend

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sombra Mexican Kitchen location in Flowood will close this weekend.
The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday.
“We have decided to consolidate all Sombra operations into our Ridgeland location,” the post says.
Their last day will be Saturday, Feb. 29th.
According to the post, employees have been given opportunities within Sombras “family of restaurants.”
“We appreciate your support over the past three years and hope to see you soon at Sombra Mexican Kitchen - Ridgeland!” the post ends.
