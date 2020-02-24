Natchez man arrested for killing his mother, father and kidnapping baby

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man was arrested for killing his mother, father and then kidnapping his 9-month-old baby.
Natchez police chief Walter Armstrong says 34-year-old Colton Prescott is charged with murdering both his mother and father.
The victims are identified as 62-year-old Cathy Prescott and 63-year-old George Prescott.
Armstrong says an argument started when Colton Prescott went to his parents’ home on Hampton Road to try and get his 9-month-old child. That’s what led to the shooting.
Colton Prescott then left with the child.
A tip came in about where he was and the Adams County Sheriff’s Dept. assisted taking him into custody on Lake Montrose Road without incident.
The child was found unharmed and Prescott is now the Adams County Jail charged with two counts of murder.
As of right now, he was not given a bond.
