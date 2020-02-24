Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-20 in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was killed in a crash on I-20 Sunday night.
He has been identified as 44-year-old David S. Reeves from Jackson.
According to MHP, the crash happened just after 9:10 p.m. Sunday night in Hinds County.
MHP was called to a wreck in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the 22 mile marker just east of Edwards.
A car driving eastbound tried to change lanes to avoid an 18-wheeler parked on the shoulder.
As the Ford Mustang was changing lanes it was sideswiped by a motorcycle that was also driving eastbound.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died.
The driver and the passenger in the mustang were not injured.
