MEMA: 450 homes damaged in Hinds and Madison Co. as result of flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to MEMA, approximately 450 homes were damaged due to recent flooding in Hinds and Madison Counties.
The Pearl River at Jackson was at 29.85 feet, as of 8:15 a.m. Monday. Water has receded, and river levels will continue to fall throughout the week.
The Pearl River crested in Marion County over the weekend and, as of 7:30 a.m., is at 25.45 feet in Columbia. We are now monitoring the river levels in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. MEMA is on standby to assist those counties with resources if requested.
Roughly 450 homes are damaged in Hinds and Madison Counties as a result of the flood.
MEMA will conduct more in-depth damage assessments starting Monday.
Residents who have yet to report damage are still encouraged to do so by using MEMA’s self-reporting tool.
The shelters in Copiah County at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and in Hinds County at the Jackson Police Academy are closed.
In Holmes County, the shelter at Milestone Elementary School, 147 Head Start Road, Tchula, MS 39169, is open.
The Marion County shelter at New Life Church, 212 Eagle Day Avenue, Columbia, MS 39429, remains open.
The Resource Center at Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Road, Jackson, is open as well. They are open Monday-Friday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.