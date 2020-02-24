FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely to start the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front will be pushing through the state later today, increasing our chances for showers and storms into the afternoon hours. Expect spotty showers to start the morning commute with the likelihood of rain (and a few storms) later today. We'll top out in the upper 60s this afternoon and fall into the upper 40s tonight.
Although we’ll recover into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon with mainly cloudy skies to the SE, sunshine to the NW, much cooler conditions work their way in after another shot of cold air moves in mid-week. A few showers will be possible Wednesday, but for the most part, mainly dry conditions will be with us through the weekend!
