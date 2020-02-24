8 Days of Hope organization gives flood victims a helping hand

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though flood waters have gone down, the devastation still lingers across the state for many. That’s where the Faith-based organization, Eight Days of Hope, steps in to provide a little extra hope for flood victims.
“We go in and take up carpet. We take up flooring. We take out cabinets. We take out bathrooms. Everything has to come out.”
That’s what the next three weeks will look like for missionaries with 8 Days of Hope.
“We don’t do our work for money. It’s a ministry!”
A ministry that helps homeowners pick up the pieces of what’s left after tragedy strikes.
“When there is a disaster, we try to respond within 72 hours.”
But for this non-profit organization… it’s much more than just lending a helping hand.
“It’s about sharing love.. sharing Jesus.. and when we get that opportunity we give Jesus the glory and honor.”
Lisa Henegar is a local with a hungry heart to serve… even trading in her 9 to 5 job to make a difference.
“Helping however we can, trying to be compassionate and pulling nails."
Meet the stage four cancer survivor from Buffalo New York, Bruce MacQueen – 16 years in remission… and eager to serve others.
“By bringing his love and compassion to those who are in need.. those who are hurting… it is a blessing to me.”
The 8 Days of Hope organization rebuilds homes and lives… Proving they are Mississippi Strong!
“You don’t have to be skilled.. the Lord just wants you.”
“The goal is help as many people as we can... and share the love of Christ.”
This organization is looking for colunteers… so if you want to join in on restoring hope to those who need, head on over to 8daysofhope.com
