Cloudy, Wet Start to the Week

A wet Monday for most locations. The main area of rain along with a few storms will continue to shift into Southeast Mississippi this evening, and will taper down to spotty showers tonight. Fortunately, severe storms are not expected, and the rain is not heavy enough to worsen the ongoing river flooding. Otherwise, dropping into the upper 40s tonight followed by a mostly cloudy and mild day for Tuesday. Another round of rain pushes in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front brings a change to sharply colder temperatures Wednesday and Thursday; highs struggle to reach the 50s both days. A freeze is likely Thursday morning as lows dip to near 30. A warmer and overall dry pattern will set up just in time for the weekend.