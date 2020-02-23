Several agencies on scene of major gas leak in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Drivers are being turned around on Highway 3 and Highway 433 in the Satartia/ Oil City area of Yazoo County due to a natural gas leak in the area.
Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham said that they are working to locate the source of the leak.
The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department assisted by Warren County and Mississippi Patrol are turning drivers around too keep them away from the area.
We will update this page as we learn more information.
