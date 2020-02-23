Monticello mayor disagrees with One Lake project as town fights flooding

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WLBT) - The One Lake project is predicted to save homes in Hinds and Rankin county, but what about the smaller communities on the south end of the Pearl River?
“There’s over 200 river miles below that are getting no attention that are absolutely, as you can see, affected by Ross Barnett and anything that happens on the Pearl. It flows down here," said Martha Watts, the mayor of Monticello.
She could not drive in and out of her home due to flood water, Saturday.
“We can either boat out, like you saw a while ago. Or we can hike out, which is about 3/4 of a mile I guess through a swamp,” she said.
City Hall was blocked off by yellow tape and flood water. A moat now surrounded a home and less than a mile away, the local water park was under several feet of roaring water
While there is lots of support for the One Lake Project in Rankin and Hinds Counties, Watts believes it could possibly make things worse for towns like Monticello.
“A one lake will clog up the tributaries just that much more. There are other alternatives that are less environmentally destructive and would actually do better. You can have a dry pond, you could relocate levees, build some more levees,” said Watts.
She said the economic impact of this current flood will make it hard for some people to bounce back.
“Columbia and Monticello are really the largest entities on the river. We don’t have the money. We don’t have the resources to fight this in any other larger way than what we’re trying to do here," she said.
