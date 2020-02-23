Clouds Increasing; Warmer

By Michael Haynes | February 23, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:50 AM

Once again, starting out dry this morning with temperatures near 40. The warming trend continues today as highs reach the 60s as we become mostly cloudy; a few spotty showers are possible, but the main time frame for rain will hold off until the beginning of the work week. A batch of rain and storms arrive during the day Monday. The severe threat is minimal, but a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and heavy downpours. The overall pattern remains unsettled over the next 5 to 7 days bringing additional opportunities for rain throughout the week along with a fluctuation in temperatures.

First Alert Forecast: Clouds Increasing; Rain, Storms Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.