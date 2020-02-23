Beloved coast photographer, Alex North, passed away

While it is hard to accept that he is gone, we can’t fathom how mundane our world might be had he not been in it! Generous of heart and humble to a fault, Alex shared his talent and threw himself into every project he took on, whether computers, gardening, cooking, woodworking, or photography - he mastered every discipline. As one could see from his manner of living and commentary, Alex loved the Lord and placed his trust in Christ Jesus. For a colorblind guy, Alex North brought amazing vibrancy and perspective to our lives, and like the name of his Naturally North calendars, has found Heaven’s Gateway.