Woman kidnapped from bus stop, shot then abandoned on I-10 eastbound exit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was injured after a shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East.
The incident occurred before midnight Wednesday (Feb. 19) while the woman was at a bus stop. She was approached by a man who forced her into a car at gunpoint. There was another woman in the car who is also a suspect.
The pair drove the woman to Interstate 10 East at Exit 248. She was then forced to get out of the vehicle and shot several times.
When officers responded to the shooting, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound on I-10 eastbound near the Michoud Boulevard exit.
The shooting remains under investigation. However, police gave information that the man may be referred to as "B", according to the victim.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
