Officials consider One Lake project to prevent future floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District held a special meeting Friday, discussing the impacts of the recent flood.
They were also briefed by engineers who have studied the One Lake plan, on how it would have reduced this flood.
They say 162 structures in Northeast Jackson flooded, but only 8 would have with One Lake in place.
51 flooded downtown, but only 9 would have with the flood control lake.
Hinds county Supervisor Robert Graham said, “Even if it only does half the number of homes that will not be flooded I think it’s worth doing because of the fact the human aspect of people worrying about every 2-3 years every time it rains whether or not their homes are going to be flooded.”
Engineers believe 80-90 percent of the recent flooding could have been limited with One Lake.
The 150,000 acre lake would be constructed near downtown Jackson, holding water that would normally flood neighborhoods.
One Lake engineer Blake Mendrop said, “The EIS (Environmental Impact Study) has been submitted to the corp and it’s going under it’s final review hopefully were getting closer to the end now.”
One Lake would cost between $300-$400 Million dollars to build.
Supporters are hoping the federal government will foot the bill.
Congressmen Bennie Thompson and Trent Kelly were in attendance at Friday’s meeting.
