6-month-old missing boy from Matthews found dead in Charlotte cemetery
Matthews Police say Tamara Jernel Brown and her child have been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since 10 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Matthews Police Department)
By Kristi O'Connor and WBTV Web Staff | February 22, 2020 at 3:10 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:49 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing 6-month-old baby boy ended tragically when officers found his dead body at the Sharon Memorial Park cemetery in southeast Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The Matthews Police Department said Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, had been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Officers from the Matthews Police Department, CMPD and the Union County Sheriff’s Bloodhound Unit searched desperately in hopes they’d find the child safe. That effort ended when they found Chi-Liam’s body in the cemetery off Monroe Road just after 4 a.m.

Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Prior to her arrest, police said she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Matthews Police say 6-month-old Chi-Liam was not with his mother when they arrested her near Galleria Boulevard Friday night.

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10:00 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported after the 30-year-old mother was located she refused “to state where the child is located.”

