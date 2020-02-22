Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned a decision that allowed a former police officer not to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of having sex with a woman on probation under state supervision. Justin Codey Herrington was convicted in August 2016 of having a consensual sexual relationship with a probationer while he was a Columbia police officer. He filed a motion to drop the sex offender registration requirement, arguing that the woman was not a prisoner. The motion was granted in December 2018. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety appealed, stating the woman was an offender regardless of whether she was incarcerated or under probation. The Supreme Court agreed Thursday and reversed the decision.