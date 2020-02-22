Evidence and photos shown on Day 7 of the Godbolt capital murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day seven of the Willie Cory Godbolt trial in Pike County. Evidence from some of the crime scenes and autopsy photos were shown in court Friday.
One of the photos was the T-shirt worn by victim Brenda May when she was shot May 27, 2017. Yellow stickers mark bullet holes. She was killed at her sister’s home on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto.
Prosecutors organized ballistic evidence and weapons recovered at East Lincoln Road where two people were shot and killed during the rampage.
The District Attorney is seeking the death penalty. Godbolt is accused of killing seven family members and a Lincoln County Deputy.
No court is scheduled for Saturday. The trial resumes Sunday at 12:30.
