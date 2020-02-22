Copiah County facing flooding problems downstream

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -As flood waters recede in the Jackson area, they are just reaching their highest levels in other parts of the state. We wanted to make our way downstream today to see how the flooding is impacting counties like Copiah.
Along Gatesville Road, water is still over the road in many spots. But most were able to get out before the water rose this high, including Mr. Sylvester Skipper whose son carried him out on his back over the weekend. Water is going down but for those waiting to get in their homes, they are already drained.
“It is effecting me emotionally," said Tomika Brent. "It puts a lot of stress on you. Your kids want to come home. You’re seeing water in your house and there’s nothing you can do about it. And I done cried myself to sleep a few nights.”
Melvina Dixon fears for what’s next for her family.
“I’m losing everything," noted Melvina Dixon. "Losing my entire house. And at my age it would be hard to get another one.I’m staying with relatives in Raymond right now but I’m here every day. I have to come see what’s going on and anticipating water going down and see what a mess I’ve got afterwards.”
In Georgetown, water is still over some roads and surrounding a few houses but doesn’t appear to have made it inside. In Rockport, this family’s only silver lining to the flooding is that the home is elevated. But it doesn’t make it any easier to process.
“Everybody riding around looking, telling me they’re sorry," explained Jody Harrison. "What are you sorry for? It happened. I live this close to a river and I knew it was going to happen. You know the Pearl...it’ll come up. But I never figured I’d see this much water.”
