Cold Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Dry weather and sunshine continues today, providing a continuation in the much needed break from the rain. A cold start on this Saturday morning. Temperatures are running below freezing, and with calm conditions we have frost in many areas across Central and South Mississippi. Warmer this afternoon; temperatures rebound to the upper 50s, which is a good ten degrees warmer than Friday. And once again, we remain dry with lots of sunshine. The warming trend continues Sunday as highs reach the 60s. however, clouds increase throughout the day; a few spotty showers are possible, but the main time frame for rain will hold off until the beginning of next week.